VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On November 19, 2024

As part of WTR's ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead a conversation with George Maxwell, Vaalco's Chief Executive Officer and Director to discuss the Company's preliminary plans for future development and exploration across Vaalco's portfolio in the coming years. Topics will include:



The planned drilling program in Gabon;

Cote D'Ivoire FPSO maintenance and upgrades that are slated to begin in 2025 to pave the way for future drilling;

Upcoming activity in Egypt, Canada and Equatorial Guinea; and The asset portfolio and strong balance sheet, which position Vaalco to grow reserves/production in support of building value and returning cash to shareholders.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance

This discussion will also be webcast on Vaalco's website. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

