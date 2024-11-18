Millerknoll Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, (NASDAQ: MLKN ) will announce its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, after the stock closes. The same day, the Company will host a call and webcast to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website

or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 and entering the conference identification number 7392612.

An online archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Additional links to materials supporting the release will be available here .



