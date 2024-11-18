Millerknoll Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call And Webcast
Date
11/18/2024 4:16:21 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN ) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, after the stock market closes. The same day, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website
or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 and entering the conference identification number 7392612.
An online archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Additional links to materials supporting the release will be available here .
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll
is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.
MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.
SOURCE MillerKnoll
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18112024003732001241ID1108899128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.