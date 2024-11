(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on Odesa on November 18 killed 10 people and 47. November 19 has been announced a day of mourning in the city.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, the number of injured is 47 people. The liquidation of the consequences of the enemy's attack continues at the scene, and the fight for the lives and health of the victims continues in hospitals. Tomorrow, November 19, a day of mourning is declared in Odesa and the region in connection with the death of 10 people,” he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported about 39 injured people as a result of a Russian missile strike on Odesa.