LG Electronics India Recognized As 'Great Place To Work' For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th November, 2024 - LG India Private Limited (LGEIL) has once again been awarded the prestigious 'Great Place To Work®' certification, marking the second consecutive year that LG Electronics India has earned this esteemed recognition.



Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is known for elevating employer brands to attract the right people.



Receiving this certification for the second time is a testament to LG Electronics India's ongoing efforts to create a healthy workplace environment. Building on the success of last year, LG Electronics India has focused on employee satisfaction by prioritizing values that shape a great place to work-namely, pride in the organization, trust in leadership, and a collaborative, supportive work environment.



Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said,“We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work certification for the second year in a row. At LG Electronics India, we firmly believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and this recognition highlights our commitment to fostering a culture that celebrates collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. This achievement inspires us to continue creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.”



To achieve this certification, LG Electronics India has been assessed on several core dimensions, including trust, respect, pride, fairness, and camaraderie, which together contribute to an enriching employee experience.



Mr. Jwa Nam Kim, Region HR Leader of LG Electronics India, added,“Not only is it an honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for two years in a row, but also our scores have improved across all evaluation areas compared to last year. We will continue to enhance HR initiatives ensuring LIFE'S GOOD for our people.”



As LG Electronics India celebrates this achievement, the company looks forward to building on this momentum in the years to come, continuing to maintain employee satisfaction and workplace culture.



About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

User :- Genesis Sharon George

Email :...