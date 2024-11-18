Kuwait Talks Aim To Shore Up Support For Women Athletes - Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is determined to put in place the proper environment that is conducive for its women to excel, at a time where their participation in regional and global events has been on the rise, said a senior on Monday.

State bodies across the nation are on the same page in their quest to provide a "platform" for Kuwaiti women athletes to excel, Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher said in a statement after talks bringing together a number of state bodies, including the interior, defense and information ministries.

The gathering, devoted to the increasingly significant role of women in sports, also shone the light on some of the most remarkable "success stories" involving Kuwaiti women athletes, chief among them Paralympic athletes, while some challenges facing the athletes was another topic of discussion, added Sheikha Jawaher.

Amid the talks, viewpoints were exchanged on what more needs to be done in a bid to ensure that Kuwaiti women athletes continue to perform exceptionally well in international events, she underlined, saying the talks yielded a number of strategies that would soon be implemented to bring the aforementioned goal to fruition.

The diplomat hoped that the recent Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where a "record" number of Kuwaiti women athletes had taken part, would be a stepping-stone for greater success, citing swimmer Lara Dashti and rower Suad Al-Fagaan as having made their debuts at the international spectacle.

As part of their growing presence on a regional level, a trio of Kuwaiti women had won seats after elections for spots in the national Olympic council's sports committee, she said, hailing the event as a step forward for women's empowerment plans. (end)

