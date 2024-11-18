(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global medical blenders market

size is estimated to grow by USD 582 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.42%

during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing use of respiratory gas blenders in nicus.

However,

stringent regulations on design and manufacturing of medical gas blenders

poses a challenge market players include BioMed Devices, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, EKU Elektronik GmbH, ESAB Corp., Genstar Technologies Co. Inc., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc., MCQ Instruments, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd., Scanatron Technics AG, SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., TG Eakin Ltd., Weyer GmbH, WITT Gasetechnik GmbH and Co KG, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Medical Gas Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 582 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and India Key companies profiled BioMed Devices, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, EKU Elektronik GmbH, ESAB Corp., Genstar Technologies Co. Inc., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc., MCQ Instruments, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd., Scanatron Technics AG, SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., TG Eakin Ltd., Weyer GmbH, WITT Gasetechnik GmbH and Co KG, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Medical Gas Blenders Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, driven by diseases such as cancer in the elderly population. Anesthesia delivery machines require a precise flow of gases like oxygen and nitrous oxide for controlled anesthesia during surgery. Manual handling of gases is being replaced by automated handling and electronic control systems. The gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, and gas exhaust system are essential components of anesthetic devices. Oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other anesthesia gases are in high demand in hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The VMR industry report provides forward-looking analysis and actionable data on gas flows, automated processing, and information management systems. Electronic gas mixing and gas monitoring ensure patient safety and respiratory monitoring. Self-inspection and data systems facilitate efficient gas source management. Outpatient surgeries, hernia operations, hip replacements, and knee replacements are common procedures that utilize medical gas blenders. Chronic conditions, heart surgeries, brain surgeries, lung surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, inhalable anesthetics, intravenous anesthesia, and cosmetic procedures all require anesthetic devices. Emerging economies and the geriatric population's adoption of these technologies are key growth drivers. Electric power is a critical factor in the functioning of these devices. The market pitches, business plans, presentations, and proposals highlight the importance of these trends in the medical industry. Sample VMR reports are available with discounts.



The medical gas blenders market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for respiratory gas blenders in healthcare facilities. Neonates and infants, particularly those born prematurely, require additional oxygen to breathe properly after birth. The use of medical gas blenders ensures the delivery of precise oxygen mixtures to these patients, preventing potential brain damage or even death. Vendors, such as Ohio Medical, provide reliable and advanced gas blenders, including the NEO2 blend and low-flow models, designed for Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), ensuring accurate gas mixing for optimal patient care.



Market Challenges



The Medical Gas Blenders Market faces several challenges in the healthcare industry. Diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer require various surgical procedures, leading to an increased demand for anesthesia delivery machines and controlled anesthesia gases like oxygen and nitrous oxide. Manual handling of gases and knob adjustments in anesthetic devices can lead to errors. Electronic control and automated handling are solutions, but cost and self-inspection requirements add complexity. The VMR industry report highlights the importance of gas source, gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, gas exhaust system, data system, and electronic gas mixing for efficient gas monitoring and respiratory monitoring. Adoption of automated processing for air/oxygen and melting gas is increasing in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and OECD countries. Emerging economies, geriatric population, and outpatient surgeries present growth opportunities. Electric power reliability and cost are key considerations. The market pitches, business plans, presentations, and proposals must address these challenges and provide actionable data and forward-looking analysis. Types of cancer, surgical admissions, and chronic conditions like heart and brain surgeries, hernia operations, hip replacement, and knee replacement drive demand for anesthesia gases and anesthetic devices. Inhalable anesthetics and intravenous anesthesia are alternatives. Medical practitioners and cosmetic procedures also utilize medical gas blenders. Medical tourism is a growing trend. Medical gas blenders are essential devices used in healthcare settings to deliver oxygen and heliox therapy, as well as life support in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and emergency situations. The design and manufacturing of these devices are subject to stringent regulations to ensure safety and effectiveness. In Europe, medical gas blenders must comply with the Medical Device Directive (MDD), Directive 2007/47/EC, and Council Directive 93/42/EEC. Additionally, the oxygen used in medical gas blenders must meet regulatory standards, such as those set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z86 in the US. The production, handling, manufacturing, control, and distribution of medicinal oxygen are subject to rigorous regulations to maintain quality and safety.

Segment Overview



This medical gas blenders market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Homecare settings 1.5 Academic and research institutions



2.1 Dual flow 2.2 Tube flow



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Hospitals-

The hospital segment led the global medical gas blenders market in 2023, driven by the increasing patient population and subsequent demand for medical gas blenders. These devices are essential for delivering precise oxygen concentrations and flows to patients with hypoxic conditions. Medical gas blenders play a vital role in hospital care by enabling healthcare professionals to administer oxygen safely and accurately. With patient safety being a top priority, medical gas blenders are indispensable tools for ensuring optimal oxygen level monitoring. Consequently, the growing need for medical gas blenders in hospitals will fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Medical Gas Blenders Market refers to the production and supply of devices used for blending and delivering anesthesia gases for surgical procedures. These gases, including oxygen and nitrous oxide, are essential for controlled anesthesia during surgery. Manual handling of gases using knobs on anesthesia delivery machines has evolved to electronic control and automated handling for improved precision and safety. Gas blending systems ensure accurate mixing of anesthesia gases from various gas sources. The breathing system delivers gases to the patient, while the ventilating system assists in breathing. Gas exhaust systems remove waste gases, and data systems monitor gas flow, oxygen levels, and patient vitals. Electronic gas mixing and gas monitoring ensure safe and efficient delivery of anesthesia gases. Regular self-inspection is crucial to maintain the functionality and safety of medical gas blenders.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Gas Blenders Market is a critical segment of the healthcare industry, supplying essential gases for various medical applications, including surgical procedures and anesthesia delivery. Diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and chronic conditions necessitate surgeries, leading to an increased demand for medical gases. Elderly populations in emerging economies and the growing number of outpatient surgeries in Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals are significant factors driving market growth. Medical Gas Blenders are used to blend and deliver anesthesia gases, including oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other anesthetic gases, in controlled quantities. These systems consist of a gas source, gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, gas exhaust system, data system, and electronic gas mixing with gas monitoring and respiratory monitoring. Manual and electronic control options are available, with automated handling and self-inspection features. The VMR Industry Report provides forward-looking analysis, actionable data, and pitches, business plans, presentations, and proposals for investors and industry professionals. The report covers gas flows, automated processing, air/oxygen, melting gas, and various types of surgeries, including hernia operations, hip replacements, knee replacements, heart surgeries, brain surgeries, lung surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, inhalable anesthetics, intravenous anesthesia, and cosmetic procedures. The adoption of electronic control and automated handling in medical gas blenders is increasing due to their advantages over manual handling, including improved accuracy, safety, and efficiency. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of surgical admissions, electric power usage, and the geriatric population's rising healthcare needs. OECD statistics indicate that surgical procedures accounted for over 50% of all healthcare spending in 2019. In conclusion, the Medical Gas Blenders Market is a vital sector of the healthcare industry, providing essential gases for various medical applications, and its growth is driven by demographic and technological factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Pharmaceuticals



Homecare Settings

Academic And Research Institutions

Product



Dual Flow

Tube Flow

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

