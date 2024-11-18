(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Saudi of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, praised Brazil's presidency of the G20 for its diligent execution of the agenda under the slogan“Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA ) reported.

Al-Jadaan is one of the Saudi ministers attending the G20 Summit alongside leaders of the world's biggest economies in Rio de Janeiro this Monday (18) and Tuesday (19). Saudi Arabia's minister of Foreign Affairs, prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, is also in attendance.

Abdullah has joined the G20 Summit on behalf of crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, SPA reported. The foreign minister arrived in Rio on Sunday (17) as the Saudi delegation lead. He is joined by the Saudi Finance vice minister and G20 sherpa Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf.

G20

Speaking with SPA, minister Al-Jadaan said the three focus areas of Brazil's presidency, addressing hunger and poverty, reforming global governance, and fostering sustainable development across economic, social, and environmental dimensions, align with the G20's commitment to advancing multilateralism, ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable development.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia wants Brazil in its mining industry

S audi Arabia seeks startups in Brazil

©Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu/AFP

The post G20: Saudi minister lauds Brazil's presidency appeared first on ANBA News Agency .