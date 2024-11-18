EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

thyssenkrupp nucera recorded strong sales growth and slightly better-than-expected in Q4 and FY 2023/24; project execution well on track

18.11.2024 / 18:01 CET/CEST

TRADING STATEMENT: thyssenkrupp nucera recorded strong sales growth and slightly better-than-expected earnings in Q4 and FY 2023/24; project execution well on track



Q4 2023/24 : Strong performance in the last quarter with positive order intake momentum, strongly growing alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) sales and resilient profitability

Growing order intake driven by Chlor-Alkali (CA) service business; AWE order intake on prior year's level

Strong year-on-year sales growth due to AWE business; AWE sales doubled in Q4 and thereby reached a new all-time high, reflecting significant progress of projects under execution; CA sales roughly on par with previous year EBIT below prior year, but slightly better than expected ; EBIT decline due to planned ramp-up costs and lower gross margin in line with higher AWE sales share, partly offset by strong margins in CA business and cost containment

FY 2023/24:

Order intake slightly above prior year's level , largely driven by the AWE project with Stegra (H2 Green Steel) in Sweden; CA order intake fell from the previous year's record high, which was supported by the large OxyChem project in the US

Group sales guidance of 820mn € to 900mn € reached as well as AWE sales target of 500mn € to 550mn €; both sales figures came in roughly in the middle of the range



Strong sales increase mostly driven by the dynamic sales growth in the AWE business following ongoing execution of projects, especially in Saudi Arabia and Sweden

CA sales slightly above prior year's level

EBIT slightly better than originally expected (guidance: negative EBIT figure in mid double-digit mn € range)



Significant year-on-year EBIT decline mainly due to the planned organizational ramp-up and AWE capacity build-up, higher R&D expenditures as well as the increased share of AWE sales, which is currently still accompanied by lower gross margins Successful CA business delivered healthy profit margins and thereby supported the expansion towards green hydrogen

All statements reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for Q4/FY 2023/24 will be published as planned on 17 December 2024 at 07:00 am CET.





