Thyssenkrupp Nucera Recorded Strong Sales Growth And Slightly Better-Than-Expected Earnings In Q4 And FY 2023/24; Project Execution Well On Track
Date
11/18/2024 2:09:56 PM
|
EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
TRADING STATEMENT: thyssenkrupp nucera recorded strong sales growth and slightly better-than-expected earnings in Q4 and FY 2023/24; project execution well on track
thyssenkrupp nucera recorded strong sales growth and slightly better-than-expected earnings in Q4 and FY 2023/24; project execution well on track
18.11.2024 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Q4 2023/24 : Strong performance in the last quarter with positive order intake momentum, strongly growing alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) sales and resilient profitability
Growing order intake driven by Chlor-Alkali (CA) service business; AWE order intake on prior year's level
Strong year-on-year sales growth due to AWE business; AWE sales doubled in Q4 and thereby reached a new all-time high, reflecting significant progress of projects under execution; CA sales roughly on par with previous year
EBIT below prior year, but slightly better than expected ; EBIT decline due to planned ramp-up costs and lower gross margin in line with higher AWE sales share, partly offset by strong margins in CA business and cost containment
FY 2023/24:
Order intake slightly above prior year's level , largely driven by the AWE project with Stegra (H2 Green Steel) in Sweden; CA order intake fell from the previous year's record high, which was supported by the large OxyChem project in the US
Group sales guidance of 820mn € to 900mn € reached as well as AWE sales target of 500mn € to 550mn €; both sales figures came in roughly in the middle of the range
Strong sales increase mostly driven by the dynamic sales growth in the AWE business following ongoing execution of projects, especially in Saudi Arabia and Sweden
CA sales slightly above prior year's level
EBIT slightly better than originally expected (guidance: negative EBIT figure in mid double-digit mn € range)
Significant year-on-year EBIT decline mainly due to the planned organizational ramp-up and AWE capacity build-up, higher R&D expenditures as well as the increased share of AWE sales, which is currently still accompanied by lower gross margins
Successful CA business delivered healthy profit margins and thereby supported the expansion towards green hydrogen
All statements reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for Q4/FY 2023/24 will be published as planned on 17 December 2024 at 07:00 am CET.
18.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|
| Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|
| 44269 Dortmund
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 231-22972-7100
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000NCA0001
| WKN:
| NCA000
| Indices:
| SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2032301
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN18112024004691010666ID1108898454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.