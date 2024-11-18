Rockbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Ownership Led By Individual Investors Holding Majority Stake

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM)

was featured in a recent article by Simply Wall St. The publication describes Platinum's ownership structure, explaining that the company is primarily owned by individual investors, who hold a 51% majority stake, granting them substantial influence over the company's governance and management decisions. Institutional investors also hold a significant portion, contributing to PTM's credibility within the community, though ownership remains fragmented, with the top 25 collectively owning 48%. The largest single shareholder is Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited, holding 26% of shares. Insider ownership is minimal, with less than 1% of shares controlled by management and board members. This diverse ownership structure highlights the power of retail investors while reflecting limited influence from insiders and public companies.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit

