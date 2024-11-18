Regal Court Reporting Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honoring the one-year anniversary in their new office, Regal Court Reporting rang in the milestone alongside Co-Founder Stephanie Leslie's LA Times recognition

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As one of the last 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in California, Regal Court Reporting is thriving thanks to the leadership of husband-and-wife duo Isaiah Leslie and Stephanie Leslie. Relocating to their current space in late 2023, the move provided the team of professionals with adequate room to grow, as they look to expand their team with other highly qualified individuals. Celebrated for her work to champion the evolution of the court reporting industry, Stephanie Leslie was recently recognized by the LA Times in their Orange County Visionaries feature for her vision, foresight and ingenuity. Serving others and giving back is synonymous with Stephanie Leslie's core values. She has devoted over 300 hours to serving on the California Deposition Reporters Association board as a District representative, and is honored to currently be serving in her role as President for the second year in a row. Additionally, she has devoted time, talent and treasure to supporting The Hutchinson Bell of Southern California, a non-profit that raises scholarship and camp funds. Embodying the philosophy that leadership begins at the top, both Isaiah and Stephanie Leslie have focused on creating opportunity for growth for others who want to break into the court reporting profession. Through mentorship and advocacy, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for excellence and is recognized as setting the gold standard for the future of court reporting.“We launched our agency out of our home in 2007, and through discipline, perseverance, and a little bit of luck, we've been able to position Regal Court Reporting as one of Southern California's premier court reporting firms. Our team is growing, and we have acquired two other agencies so far.” -Isaiah Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting, Inc.“Court reporting is in the midst of a vast evolution, and we are embracing technology every step of the way. The industry is here to stay, which drives my passion for mentoring and training new reporters. My goal is to continue the legacy of those who have come before me so court reporters can ensure the record is fiercely protected.” -Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting, Inc.About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. Regal Court Reporting is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

