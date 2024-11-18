SPX FLOW Introduces Cu4plus Asi-5 To Revolutionize Valve Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The control unit delivers enhanced connectivity, real-time diagnostics for valves in food and beverage applications



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SPX FLOW, a global leader in and process engineering solutions, has launched the CU4plus ASi-5 control unit. This next-generation is based on the advanced Actuator Sensor Interface 5 (ASi-5) standard for enhanced connectivity and flexibility. It delivers unparalleled control and monitoring for APV® and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell® sanitary valves, offering greater flexibility, faster installation and enhanced day-to-day processing performance.

To learn more about the CU4plus ASi-5, visit:



The CU4plus ASi-5 sets a new standard in valve management by integrating Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. It is engineered to optimize uptime, efficiency and system interoperability, making it an ideal solution for modern automation needs.

Key features and benefits include:



Increased productivity: Enables control for up to 96 devices in a single network, managing 36% more devices than the previous generation of products.

Faster response time: Four times faster than ASi-3, for better process control, enhancing system efficiency and overall performance.

Quick maintenance response: Air pressure and valve parameter monitoring alarms indicate service needs in real-time in the programmable logic controller (PLC), enabling improved operating efficiency.

More comprehensive data: Each control unit can transfer up to 32 bytes of process data, providing comprehensive information exchange and enhanced system monitoring.

Automated configuration: Save and reload configurations within the system deliver fast, accurate system recovery during replacements.

Increased sustainability: Advanced seat-lifting pulsation technology significantly decreases water consumption during the Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) process and reduces CIP fluid loss by up to 80% compared with conventional seat-lifting technology. Reduced costs: Double network length reduces installation costs and improves maintenance with less downtime compared to other protocols.

Viviana Rodríguez, Global Product Manager, APV Valves:

"We're excited to introduce the CU4plus ASi-5 as a pivotal control solution for the food and beverage industry. By incorporating IoT, sustainability features and real-time diagnostics, this control unit offers end users more data, faster operations and smarter, more intuitive maintenance than ever before. It's a true leap forward in valve management technology supported by APV's global network and engineering excellence."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit

.



Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED