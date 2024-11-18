Legendz Social Casino & Sportsbook Officially Launches In 43 States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendz Social Casino & Sportsbook is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated launch, offering players an unparalleled social gaming experience across 43 states in English and Spanish language. With a vast array of games, innovative features, and a player-first philosophy, Legendz is set to redefine the social and sweepstakes gaming landscape.

Hundreds of Slot Games, Live Table Games, and a Full Sportsbook

Legendz delivers a comprehensive entertainment experience featuring hundreds of fan-favorite slot games and live table games from trusted providers. Sports enthusiasts will be able to make predictions on single teams, totals, player props, parlays, and more -covering over a thousand markets across multiple sports.

"With a full suite of slots, live casino, and sportsbook as well as some unique features that we'll be rolling out over the next few months, we think our guests will find a social gaming experience they can't get anywhere else," said Henrik Persson Ekdahl.

Play for Free, Redeem for Real Prizes

At Legendz, anyone over 18 can join the fun and play for free while having the chance to redeem winnings for real prizes. Players receive a free daily reward just for visiting the site each day.

" Legendz is introducing a groundbreaking approach to rewarding loyal users and retaining its players with its unique daily reward slot game. The game will offer a chance to win hundreds of free Sweeps Coins every single day. We're transforming traditional rewards into an engaging experience, staying true to our core value: delivering entertainment at its finest," said Managing Director Charlie

McMaw.



Highest Return to Player on the Market

With a commitment to a generous, player-first approach, Legendz boasts the highest return to player available in the social gaming industry. Players can enjoy more value for their play ensuring an exciting and rewarding experience every time they use Legendz.

Instant Redemptions and Flexible Payment Options

Legendz makes transactions seamless with instant redemptions and a variety of payment options, including Skrill, Visa, and Mastercard. Players can purchase and redeem effortlessly, making the social gaming experience smoother than ever.

Premium Guest Service

Legendz sets a new standard with premium guest service, ensuring players feel supported and valued every step of the way. The dedicated support team is ready to assist, offering quick and reliable help to enhance the overall experience.

Available in 43 States and in Spanish Language

Players across 43 states can now join the Legendz community and indulge in world-class social gaming in English and in Spanish. This wide accessibility ensures that nearly everyone can experience the excitement Legendz has to offer.

About Legendz

Legendz Social Casino & Sportsbook is committed to delivering a premier social and sweepstakes gaming experience, combining entertainment, fairness, and exceptional service. With a wide selection of games, a top-tier sportsbook, and innovative features, Legendz is more than just a platform-it's where players become legends. Play now at Legendz.

