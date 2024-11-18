Properties Worth Rs 1.50 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
11/18/2024 8:21:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Properties worth Rs 1.50 crore were attached under the Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic substances act in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police said on Monday.
“In a significant step towards combating drug abuse, police in Anantnag have attached properties worth 1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of ongoing campaign against drug peddlers,” a police spokesman said.
ADVERTISEMENT
A single storeyed residential house worth Rs 80 lakh, owned by Afroz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khreibal area of the district was attached by the Mattan police station, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Bhat, a habitual offender, is involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade,” he added.
In another case, the Srigufwara police station attached three commercial shops valued at Rs 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah.
Read Also
Police Attaches Property Under UAPA In North Kashmir's Sopore
Cop Arrested For Selling Heroin At Jammu Hospital
“Both the accused are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases,” the spokesman said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18112024000215011059ID1108897394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.