N. Korea Sends Trash Balloons 1St In Three Weeks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- North Korea again sent balloons carrying trash toward South Korea on Monday, resuming its balloon campaign after about a three-week hiatus, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Seoul's military.

The North floated some 40 balloons in the early hours, with approximately half of them falling in the Seoul metropolitan area and surrounding Gyeonggi Province, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The fallen objects were leaflets critical of South Korea and included no hazardous items, it added.

The JCS condemned North Korea for "crossing the line" with its continued sending of trash-carrying balloons and warned that all responsibility lies within the North.

Since late May, North Korea has sent more than 7,000 balloons carrying trash across the border in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.

In July, one of such trash-carrying balloons landed on the presidential office compound. (end)

