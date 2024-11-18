Al Duhail To Face Al Rayyan In Asian Club Handball Quarters
11/18/2024 4:40:59 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Heavyweights Al Duhail and Al Rayyan will meet in the quarter-finals of the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship at the Al Duhail Main Hall tomorrow.
Al Duhail, a two-time champion in the prestigious tournament, yesterday suffered a narrow 27-26 defeat to Sanat Mes Kerman from Iran and finished in third in the Group B standings.
Despite the loss, Al Duhail's earlier victories against Kazma SC (30-28) and Ahli Sidab (42-27), ensured their progression to the quarter-finals. Group B leaders Khaleej Club, Sanath Mes Kerman and Kazma SC also advanced.
Earlier, in Group A, Al Rayyan – the most successful club in the tournament's history, also suffered a defeat. The five-time champions Al Rayyan SC who have also ended up runners-up on two occasions, yesterday fell to formidable Al Kuwait SC in a closely contested match which ended 31-34.
Despite the loss, Al Rayyan's performances in the Doha tournament secured their position in the last-eight stage, along with Al Kuwait SC, Sharjah SC and Al Shabab Club from Group A.
The quarter-finals promise intense contests.
Starting at 1:00 pm tomorrow, the opening match will see Sanat Mes Kerman from Iran taking on Sharjah SC from the UAE. Later, at 3:00 pm, Al Kuwait SC take on Kazma SC before Khaleej Club from Saudi Arabia compete against Al Shabab Club from Bahrain at 5:00 pm. The quarter-final between Al Rayyan SC and Al Duhail SC will kick off at 7:00 pm local time.
