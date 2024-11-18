Alaya F Shares Vintage Holiday Dump As She Plans Her Next Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Alaya F recently shared a throwback“holiday dump” while planning her next vacation.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos, writing,“Throwback holiday dump while I plan my next holiday. (Don't ask me why I've put this vintage filter on it, I just liked the vibeee).”

In the images, Alaya is seen sporting various monokinis and bikinis. From enjoying refreshing juices to practicing yoga asanas by the beach, the actress' post is certainly serving major goals. She can be seen soaking in the serene beauty of her surroundings while posing with effortless style.

A few days ago, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress also posted a video of herself nailing a yoga asana. For the caption, she wrote,“Monday blues ho ya weekend feels, AF's fitness content is guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with“Jawaani Jaaneman” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has shared her desire to be a part of fresh, relatable content that resonates with the Gen Z generation.

She expressed,“I'm really excited to find a project that speaks to our generation-Gen Z and even the Alpha generation. We live in such a dynamic time where everything is evolving so quickly, especially with social media, technology, and the way we communicate.”

Alaya also shared her excitement about joining projects that reflect real-life stories and personal experiences. She added,“I think it's important to be part of stories that reflect how we're navigating all of this. I want to be involved in projects that not only entertain but also show the reality of our experiences and aspirations. Something fresh, relatable, and meaningful that really resonates with the youth.”

On the work front, Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar. She also played the role of Srikanth Bolla's girlfriend in the biopic“Srikanth”, opposite Rajkummar Rao.