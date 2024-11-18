Heidi Klum Shares Glimpses Of Her Visit To Son’S College

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Supermodel Heidi Klum has shared footage of herself and her family visiting her son Henry at his college.

Klum took to her Instagram, and dropped an array of videos and photos, as she showed off how she, husband Tom Kaulitz and her younger kids, Johan, and Lou, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal, spent time hanging out in Henry's dorm room, playing games together and eating sweet treats, reports 'People' magazine.

One shows Klum getting a kiss on the cheek from Henry, as she wore her blonde hair down and grinned at the camera. Another captures the three kids walking down a dark street with Kaulitz, 35. Klum's 20-year-old daughter, Leni, did not appear to be on the family trip.

As per 'People', other pictures show the various treats the family enjoyed during their visit, including burgers with waffle fries, tacos and donuts. Klum also included a photo of herself and Kaulitz snuggled up together.

Her post also featured a photo of her kids playing chess, as well as a video showing Henry and his mom setting up some Christmas decorations in his dorm room, specifically a light-up Santa Claus figure. "Visiting Henry in college", the former Project Runway host captioned the post, adding, "Family time”.

Back in June, Klum shared footage from another one of Henry's academic achievements - his high school graduation. At the time, the AGT judge shared several sweet clips on Instagram of the ceremony and the celebrations afterwards.

“CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you”, she wrote in the caption of her post.“You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come. SHINE BRIGHT”. Henry, dressed in a graduation gown and cap, could be seen in one clip collecting his high school diploma onstage as loud cheers from Klum and others were heard in the assembly hall.

After posing for a photo, Henry walked offstage and past his mom, smiling as she shouted,“Yes Henry - woohoo!” In another clip, Henry walked out of the hall with his fellow students, past Klum again as she shouted at him,“Yay Henry”.