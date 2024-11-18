The Bionetics Corporation Reintroduces Helium-Leak Testing For Superior Leak Detection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bionetics Corp

Bionetics reintroduces Helium Leak Detection and RheoVac monitoring to optimize steam condenser performance, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency.

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bionetics Corporation is reintroducing its highly specialized Helium Leak Detection service, to identify air in-leakage in steam surface condensers. Designed for steam surface condensers, this service, combined with the Bionetics RheoVac air in-leak monitor , will enhance operational efficiency, and reduce fuel usage for power plants and industrial facilities. This service is a comprehensive solution to diagnose and measure the impact of leaks and optimize performance.

The prevalence of air in-leakage issues in steam surface condensers is a well-documented challenge for facilities that rely on turbine efficiency. Even minor degradation in vacuum equipment can exacerbate back pressure issues, ultimately leading to reduced megawatt output and increased fuel consumption. Air in-leakage can also result in elevated levels of dissolved oxygen (DO) and non-condensable gases in the condensate, compounding the problem. Bionetics' helium leak detection service provides a method to locate the precise sites of leaks, enabling targeted repairs that minimize these negative impacts.

Precisely identifying leakage points through helium leak detection serves as a foundation for maintenance and repair strategies. As detected leaks are patched or repaired, the RheoVac monitor takes over, delivering accurate, real-time measurements of leak severity. This combination of technologies ensures precise leak detection and quantification of their impact on condenser and turbine performance, providing facilities with a complete view of their systems' efficiency.

“Our helium leak detection service is a powerful asset for facilities using steam surface condensers and striving to achieve operational excellence,” said Brian Harpster, BDM, Bionetics.“This service, combined with the RheoVac air in-leak monitor, provides operators with a comprehensive solution for identifying, quantifying, and addressing air in-leakage. With this advanced approach, facilities can enhance condenser performance, reduce fuel costs, and make more informed maintenance decisions to keep systems running smoothly.”

Benefits of Bionetics Helium Leak Detection

Bionetics' reintroduction of helium leak detection aligns with its commitment to supporting optimal equipment performance and energy efficiency for the power industry. The service provides comprehensive reports detailing:

1. Specific leak locations within the condenser system

2. Analysis of how air in-leakage affects pump capacity and overall system performance

3. Strategic recommendations for improving condenser efficiency and mitigating leaks during interim repair periods.

Through this targeted service, Bionetics aims to help power plants and other facilities reduce operational costs and enhance system reliability. Steam surface condenser efficiency directly influences a facility's ability to maintain productive output while controlling fuel usage. By mitigating air in-leakage and providing precise feedback on pump and vacuum system performance, Bionetics' helium leak detection and RheoVac monitoring work in tandem to support facilities in sustaining high-performance standards.

About Bionetics

The Bionetics Corporation is a diversified engineering and government services firm headquartered in Yorktown, Virginia, with a nationwide and international presence. The company provides RheoVac systems and services for power plant condensers. Bionetics unique understanding of condenser performance drove the development of these services that help power plants to optimize the operation of their steam surface condensers, reducing operating and maintenance costs. Facilities managers and operators interested in optimizing condenser efficiency and addressing air in-leakage issues can contact Bionetics for a comprehensive consultation and quotation. For more information about helium leak testing services and RheoVac, please visit about-us/ .

Jason Reynolds

Bionetics Corp

+1 740-788-3848

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.