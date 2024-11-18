Tunisian Amb.: Tunisia-Kuwait Cmte Meeting In Tunis Boosts Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The fourth high level Kuwaiti-Tunisian ministerial meeting in Tunis will further boost ties between the two countries, said a Tunisian on Monday.

Speaking to KUNA, Tunisian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Boudali indicated that the three-day meeting came to reflect both leadership's desires to bolster relations.

The preparatory meetings of the committee today and Tuesday would witnessed the signing of 14 agreements on numerous domains, revealed the Ambassador, adding that the meetings came to finalize the works of the commercial and military committees meetings held in November 2023 and October 2024 respectively.

On Wednesday, the ministerial meeting would be headed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Tunisian counterpart Mohammad Nafti, said the Ambassador who affirmed that the gathering was important in the quest of both countries to solidify cooperation on all aspects. (end)

