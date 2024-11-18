Sungrow Listed On The 2024 Forbes China Top 50 Most Innovative Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HEFEI, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally renowned company, has been recognized on the Forbes China Top 50 Most Innovative Companies list for 2024. Remarkably, the company has held this accolade for four consecutive years. Sungrow's consistent presence on the list is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the renewable energy sector.

2024 Forbes China Top 50 Most Innovative Companies

Technological innovation plays a crucial role in the development of a company. "True innovation ought to be executed in alignment with the company's core business and market positioning. It is imperative for the enterprise to set forth distinct directives and objectives to guarantee that each initiative for innovation contributes tangible value to the company's growth." Cao Renxian, founder and chairman of Sungrow, stated in an interview with Forbes China.

Over the course of 27 years, Sungrow has unwaveringly focused on its mission of "Clean Power for All." Through relentless innovation in clean energy technology and power electronic conversion technology, the Company has adeptly transformed natural resources into dependable and accessible clean energy solutions, building a bridge to a sustainable future. Currently, Sungrow has concentrated its efforts on five principal domains: solar, wind, energy storage, EV driving and charging, and hydrogen.

