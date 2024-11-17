Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Set For 6.6% Growth, Reaching $1.68 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rubella Diagnostic Testing Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rubella Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The rubella diagnostic testing market has seen significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. It is expected to increase from $1.22 billion in 2023 to $1.30 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth during the past period can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of vaccination programs, a rise in immunization-preventable outbreaks, government efforts to combat the rubella virus, and the broader adoption of diagnostic testing in non-traditional settings.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market ?

The rubella diagnostic testing market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $1.68 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increasing healthcare spending, a growing focus on preventive healthcare, heightened awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, expanded public health campaigns, and the rise of telemedicine and remote diagnostics.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market:



What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market?

The growing incidence of viral infections is expected to drive the expansion of the rubella diagnostic testing market in the future. Viral infections are diseases caused by viruses, which can only replicate within the living cells of a host organism. The rise in viral infections is largely due to increased global travel, which enables viruses to spread across borders, and climate change, which affects the habitats of disease-carrying organisms, extending their range. Rubella diagnostic testing plays a crucial role in identifying and managing rubella infections early, preventing complications-especially in pregnant women-and helping to control outbreaks, thereby reducing the spread of the virus.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market?

Key players in the rubella diagnostic testing market include Cardinal Health Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Fortress Diagnostics Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLC, CTK Biotech Inc., ZEUS Scientific Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Arlington Scientific Inc., AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., Intec Products Inc., Vitrosens Biotechnology Ltd., Sprint Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., InDevR Inc., Atlas Medical GmbH

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Size?

Leading companies in the rubella diagnostic testing market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, including the rubella virus vaccine, to improve diagnostic accuracy and strengthen preventive measures. The rubella virus vaccine offers immunity against rubella and is commonly administered as part of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) or MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) combination vaccines to prevent the disease and its related complications.

What Are The Segments In The Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market?

1) By Diagnostic Technique: Latex Agglutination, Liver Function Tests, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Radioimmunoassay (Ria), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA), Other Diagnostic Techniques

2) By Age Group: Neonates, Teenagers, Adults

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Cancer Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America: Largest Region in the Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Defined?

Rubella diagnostic testing involves methods used to detect either the rubella virus or antibodies in a patient's blood, confirming whether they are infected with rubella or have immunity to it. These tests assist healthcare providers in accurately diagnosing rubella and managing its impact, particularly in vulnerable groups.

The Rubella Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Rubella Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into rubella diagnostic testing market size, rubella diagnostic testing market drivers and trends, rubella diagnostic testing competitors' revenues, and rubella diagnostic testing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024



Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2024



Bone and Mineral Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.