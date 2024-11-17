War Update: Over 70 Clashes Along Frontlines On Nov 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, over 70 combat clashes have taken place on the frontlines, with the Russian forces being particularly active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, November 17.

"The invaders continue to use aviation, including guided air bombs, and conduct on nearly all fronts in the east and south of Ukraine, especially actively in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. Our are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense," the statement reads.

The Russian forces continue to use artillery and aviation in Sumy region where Basivka area was shelled. Additionally, the enemy aviation struck the settlement of Zhuravky, dropping two guided bombs.

"According to available information, Russians have conducted nine airstrikes on the territory of Kursk region in Russia, using 13 guided air bombs," the General Staff added.

In the Kharkiv sector, four combat clashes have occurred today. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled attacks near Vovchansk and Starytsia. The Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Tsyrkuny, Kozacha Lopan, and Vovchansk, dropping seven guided air bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian forces have repelled nine assault attempts by the invaders near Kucherivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, and Kolisnykivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is attacking near Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Terny, and Cherneshchyna. A total of four clashes have been reported in this area since the start of the day.

In the Siversk sector, the Russian forces are actively using aviation. Siversk was struck by six guided air bombs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also repelled one attack by the invaders near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy used assault aviation and struck with eight unguided rockets near Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk sector, with aviation support, the Russian forces have attacked the Ukrainian positions twice throughout the day near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Yuriivka, Hryhorivka, and Petrivka, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled 18 enemy assaults, with six clashes ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian forces have repelled four clashes, while 19 clashes are still ongoing near Nova Illinka, Berestkiv, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Zoria, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Kurakhove, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults by the Russian forces near Trudove, the enemy dropped six guided air bombs near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian invaders are using aviation near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled one enemy attack today.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past week, the Russian forces lost 11,990 personnel and 1,731 units of weaponry and military equipment in Ukraine.