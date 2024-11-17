Brazil’S President Engages In Diplomatic Marathon Ahead Of G20 Summit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva embarked on a busy day of diplomacy. He scheduled meetings with eleven global leaders at Copacabana Fort in Rio de Janeiro.



Lula's day began with a session of Urban 20, a group of cities from G20 countries. His first bilateral meeting was with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa will take over the G20 presidency next.



The Brazilian leader then met with Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim. This was followed by a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. It marked their third encounter in recent months.



After a lunch break, Lula met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He then held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.







The diplomatic marathon continued with meetings with Vietnamese President Pham Minh Chinh and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. These discussions likely focused on economic cooperation and trade.



Lula's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was noteworthy. They discussed Turkey's bid to join BRICS , the emerging economies group. Turkey has reportedly been offered partner status in the bloc.



The Brazilian President also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This meeting likely covered regional issues and economic partnerships. Lula's day concluded with talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Bolivian President Luis Arce.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad joined Lula for several meetings. Haddad also had a separate meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This highlights Brazil's focus on both global and regional diplomacy.



These meetings underscore Brazil's efforts to strengthen its international standing. They also reflect the country's aim to balance relations with diverse global partners. The discussions likely covered trade, investment, and global economic challenges.



The G20 summi provides a platform for Brazil to voice its perspectives on global issues. It also offers opportunities to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. Lula's busy schedule demonstrates Brazil's active role in international diplomacy.







