(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico and Brazil have emerged as the leading auto suppliers to Colombia. Recent data reveals significant changes in patterns and consumer preferences.



Mexico stands out as the top vehicle exporter to Colombia. From January to August 2024, Mexico shipped 18,527 to Colombia. This figure includes both sea and land transport. Mexico's strong automotive and strategic location contribute to its dominant position.



Brazil follows closely as the second-largest auto supplier. During the same period, Brazil exported 17,559 vehicles to Colombia. This substantial number underscores Brazil's significant role in Colombia's auto market. However, recent trade agreement changes may affect this relationship.



Colombia's auto import landscape is changing. The ports of Cartagena and Buenaventura serve as main entry points for imported vehicles. Cartagena alone received 38,013 new vehicle registrations in the first eight months of 2024. This data reflects the scale of Colombia's auto import operations.







Despite strong imports, Colombia's overall auto market faces challenges. New vehicle registrations in the country have slightly decreased. The first eight months of 2024 saw 118,160 new registrations. This represents a 0.3% drop compared to the same period in 2023.



Interestingly, certain segments of the market are growing. Electric vehicle sales have surged by 81.1% from January to August 2024. This increase suggests a shift towards more sustainable transportation options. Hybrid vehicles are also gaining popularity, with sales up 46% in August 2024.



Major brands continue to dominate the Colombian market. Toyota, Renault , Kia, Chevrolet, and Mazda hold the top five positions. Together, these brands control 58.1% of the market share. Their strong presence shapes Colombia's automotive landscape.

Mexico and Brazil Lead Auto Imports as Colombia's Market Evolves

Different vehicle types show varying trends. Utility cars and vans have seen increased sales. However, commercial cargo vehicles and SUVs have experienced significant declines. These shifts reflect changing consumer needs and preferences.



Regional differences within Colombia are notable. Cities like Ibagué, Cota, and Bucaramanga have seen growth in vehicle registrations. These local trends highlight the diverse nature of Colombia's auto market across different regions.











MENAFN17112024007421016031ID1108894989