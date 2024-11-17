National Paints Hold Dealer Meet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Paints Factories Company held its Qatar dealer meet recently. General manager Saleh bin Ahmed al-Khulaifi, department managers and owners and managers of the shops selling, marketing and supporting the company's products Oryx and Robson paints were present.

The meeting featured a presentation about the products that obtained the Qatari Quality Mark. National Paints Factories Company is the first paint company to obtain this mark.

The company already has three ISO certificates: 9001-2015 for Management systems, 14001-2015 environmental management system, and 45001-2018 Occupational and Health safety management systems. National Paints is currently in the process of obtaining ISO 17025 certificate for ISO accredited laboratories.

