Tennis Premier League Race To Gold Masters Tournament Ends On High In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) The (TPL) Race to Masters was held at the Gujarat University Tennis Court on November 16 and 17, which saw a number of entertaining matches amongst the top talents, who competed during the course of two days. Race to (RTG) is an initiative by TPL to unearth India's tennis gems and help build a robust domestic ecosystem.

Several young tennis players showcased their talent across eight different categories in a round robin format for 25 points. The first day saw Dmitrii Baskov claim the Open Men's Singles final with a comfortable 18-7 win over Bhavya and Ipshita Dholakia edging past Khushali Modi with a narrow 13-12 victory in the Open Women's Singles category.

Saumik Choudhary too had a close fight but emerged on top winning 13-12 against Atharv Chavda in the U10 Boys Singles category. Shreeja Shah on the other hand had a dominant display and beat Hidimba Kapadi 18-7 to win the U10 Girls Singles category.

On the 2nd day of the proceedings, Kabir won Boys U-14 Singles with a well-deserved 13-7 win over Shivaksh. In the Girls U-12 final Vrisha outperformed Wazooha in 13-11 victory. Riyan bested Krishiv in the Boys U-12 category with a final scoreline of 13-5. Lastly, Mariya won the Girls U-14 category 13-8 over Mahi.

Co-founder of TPL, Mrunal Jain was present during the event alongside the team owner of Gujarat Panthers, Ramku Patigr and Mentor Mr Sunil Vyas. Also present was Maulik Shah, Senior Vice-President, Procurement and Logistics, Clear Premium Water.

Looking at the exceptional talents TPL Co-Founder Mrunal Jain said,“It is amazing to see these players play so well. I am delighted to see the level of competition across all categories and I am excited for the future. TPL is always keen to support and promote young talent, and the kind of response we have had from players in the last few days has been amazing. In the coming years, Indian tennis will be in a good place.”

The tournament was also held in Delhi and will move to Mumbai next weekend in order to scout top talents from across the country for the future of Indian tennis. The winners of the eight categories in the tournament will be awarded scholarships worth Rs 75,000 and will also be felicitated live on JioCinema during the league.