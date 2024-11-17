Kremlin assures phone call with Germany’s Scholz

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held their first direct conversation in nearly two years on Friday, with the ongoing Ukraine conflict dominating the discussions. The Kremlin confirmed that the call, which was initiated by Germany, involved a “frank and detailed exchange of views” on the situation in Ukraine.



Putin told Scholz that the current crisis was a direct consequence of NATO’s long-standing aggressive policy, which sought to establish an anti-Russian stronghold in Ukraine while disregarding Russia's security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking residents in the region. He reiterated that Moscow has always been open to peace talks with Ukraine, although previous negotiations had been halted by Kyiv. Any future resolution, Putin stressed, must consider Russia’s security interests and the new territorial realities that have emerged from the conflict.



The two leaders also touched on the deteriorating state of Russian-German relations, which Putin attributed to Berlin’s “unfriendly policies.” Despite this, he emphasized Russia’s commitment to fulfilling its energy obligations and its readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.



In addition to Ukraine, Putin and Scholz discussed tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises. After the call, both leaders agreed to stay in contact. German officials reported that Scholz urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops, reinforcing Berlin’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

