Fighting erupts during France-Israel football match

(MENAFN) Fighting erupted between fans during a Nations League match between France and Israel at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday. Prior to the match, French fans booed the Israeli national anthem, with many choosing to boycott the game in protest over the ongoing war in Gaza. Security had been increased after reports of clashes involving Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in Amsterdam earlier in the week.



During the match, a fight involving around 50 people broke out on the north side of the stadium. Footage from the incident showed fans with Israeli flags chasing and attacking a man. The cause of the violence remains unclear. Despite the tensions, the match proceeded, though attendance was low, with only 16,611 spectators present in the 80,000-seat stadium.



The match also coincided with a large pro-Palestinian protest in Paris, where demonstrators held signs reading "We do not play with genocide" and chanted slogans such as "Viva Palestina" while calling for the French government to end its support for Israel.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894402