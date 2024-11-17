Moscow criticizes UN nuclear director

(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign has issued a strong rebuke to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi over his recent comments about the agency’s mission at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Grossi had stated that the IAEA’s permanent mission at the plant would remain in place until a possible resolution of the conflict, suggesting a potential "frozen conflict" phase or ceasefire.



The Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, has been under Russian control since March 2022, following Russia’s annexation of the region. Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of shelling the facility, and the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have repelled several Ukrainian attempts to retake it.



In response to Grossi's remarks, the Russian Foreign Ministry called his statements "unacceptable," questioning the IAEA's authority to speculate about the future of the conflict. The Ministry emphasized that the IAEA’s presence at the plant is a result of a request from Grossi and with Russia’s consent, and that its continued presence is subject to Russia's judgment. Moscow also accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the nearby city of Energodar, which houses plant employees, resulting in civilian casualties. Russia has urged Grossi to accurately represent the situation and refrain from making comments beyond his remit.

