US President-elect Donald Trump announces several key appointments for his upcoming administration

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald announced several key appointments for his upcoming administration on Friday. Caroline Levitt, his 27-year-old campaign spokeswoman, will take on the role of White House press secretary. Trump praised Levitt’s communication skills, calling her "smart, strong, and proven," and expressing full confidence in her ability to effectively convey his message to the American public.



Additionally, Trump appointed his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff. He also selected his personal attorney, Todd Blanche, as the Deputy Attorney General, the second-highest position in the Justice Department. Trump commended Blanche as an "excellent lawyer" and emphasized his role in leading efforts to reform the justice system.



Furthermore, Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services. Known for his controversial stance on vaccines and his history of promoting conspiracy theories, Kennedy’s appointment has sparked significant attention. Trump announced the nomination on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he expressed his belief that the American public had been misled by the food and pharmaceutical industries regarding public health.

