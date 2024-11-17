UK Offers USD 142 Mln Assisting Sudan, Its Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Britain announced on Sunday aid worth GBP 113 million (around USD 142 million) to aid the Sudan's people and its refugees in neighboring countries.

The UK's Foreign Office revealed that the aid package, which doubled the UK's aid commitment to Sudan and the region this year, "will assist over 600,000 people in Sudan and 700,000 people in neighboring countries who have fled the conflict, including Chad and South Sudan."

"After 18 months of violent conflict, Sudan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis of the decade, with over 500,000 people in Darfur in famine conditions. Over 11 million people are displaced, 25 million are in desperate need of aid, and famine is likely to spread," the office said.

It added the new funding package "will support UN and NGO partners in providing food, cash, shelter, medical assistance, water and sanitation." (end)

