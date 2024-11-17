عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U23 Friendly: Qatar Beat Cambodia

U23 Friendly: Qatar Beat Cambodia


11/17/2024 4:38:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar U23 team defeated Cambodia 2-1 in a friendly match at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday. Mubarak Shanan and Jassim Al Shershni scored goals for Qatar. The match was held after Kuwait U-23 team apologised for the scheduled friendlies against Al Annabi.

MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108894214


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search