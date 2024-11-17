U23 Friendly: Qatar Beat Cambodia

Qatar U23 team defeated Cambodia 2-1 in a friendly match at Hamad Bin Khalifa yesterday. Mubarak Shanan and Jassim Al Shershni scored goals for Qatar. The match was held after Kuwait U-23 team apologised for the scheduled friendlies against Al Annabi.

