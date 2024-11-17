Iran, Qatar talk over enhancing trade relations

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting in Tehran, Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Qatar’s Ambassador to Iran Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Shareef discussed ways to expand the economic and trade relations between their two nations. Aliabadi stressed the importance of implementing the signed economic cooperation agreements and providing necessary support for traders and businesses engaged in these sectors. Reza Jabari, an Iranian MP and chairman of the Iran-Qatar Friendship Group, also highlighted the scientific, technical, and economic capabilities of both countries and called for easing trade relations between Iranian and Qatari entrepreneurs.



The main focus of the meeting was the upcoming 10th Iran-Qatar Economic Cooperation Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Doha from December 10-12. Key topics discussed included plans for organizing the conference, enhancing economic cooperation, and building the necessary infrastructure for increased trade. Another critical issue addressed was the synchronization of the two countries' power networks, with efforts aimed at expediting this project to support broader economic collaboration.



Aliabadi’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties have been ongoing, as seen in his previous discussions with Qatari officials. In May, while serving as Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, he met with Qatar's Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs, Saleh bin Majed Al-Khulaifi, during the 6th Export Potential Exhibition of Iran (Iran Expo 2024) in Tehran. Both sides emphasized the need to expand economic and investment ties between the two countries.



The upcoming conference in Doha is expected to serve as a significant platform for advancing these discussions and fostering deeper economic integration between Iran and Qatar.

