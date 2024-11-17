FDI into Chinese mainland falls 29.8 percent in first 10 months

(MENAFN) Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland saw a significant decline of 29.8 percent in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from China’s Ministry of Commerce. Despite the overall drop in FDI, the number of new foreign-invested companies in China increased by 11.8 percent, with 46,893 new companies established from January to October.



The high-tech manufacturing sector attracted the largest share of FDI, drawing in 80.18 billion yuan, or 11.6 percent of the total FDI inflows, which marked a slight increase of 0.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Other sectors also saw growth, with medical equipment and instrument manufacturing experiencing a 61.7 percent increase in FDI, while the computer and office equipment manufacturing sector saw a rise of 48.8 percent.



In terms of geographical sources, FDI from Germany and Australia saw positive growth, increasing by 7.5 percent and 6 percent year-on-year, respectively. This highlights a steady stream of investment from these countries despite the overall decline in FDI.



Meanwhile, private equity funds in China reached a value of 19.93 trillion yuan (approximately USD2.8 trillion) by the end of October. Equity investment funds made up the largest portion, totaling 10.93 trillion yuan, followed by securities investment funds and venture capital funds. The total number of private investment funds in China stood at 147,037 by the end of last month.

