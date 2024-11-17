Chunky, Jackie And Salman Share Heartwarming Laugh Together

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Chunky Panday, on Sunday, posted an unseen photo featuring him, Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan.

The trio, known for their long-standing friendship, were captured in a candid moment, laughing together. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chunky shared a series of photos to wish Andre Timmins, Director- Wizcraft International, the producer and creator of the IIFA. In the first image, he is seen posing with Andre alongside his other family members.

The next photo shows Chunky, Jackie and Salman flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together for a candid click. While Khan sports black t-shirt, Shroff is seen wearing white blazer with black t-shirt. On the other hand, Chunky is seen donning a multicolored, uber cool t-shirt. The last photo featured Chunky Panday, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Interestingly, the trio have had a history of collaborations over the years, and their camaraderie extends beyond the silver screen. Salman and Jackie have worked together in several movies including, "Bandhan", "Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye", "Kyon Ki, Veer" and "Bharat."

Most recently, they were seen together in the 2021 action thriller film "Radhe". Directed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri, the film was a remake of the 2017 South Korean film "The Outlaws". "Radhe" also starred Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Meanwhile, Shroff will next be seen in the upcoming film "Baby John", where he plays the role of the main antagonist. The film, directed by Kalees, stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. In the first look, Jackie Shroff looked dreadful in half-tied long grey hair and vintage rings, with cuts and bruises on his face.

The film is produced by Atlee. "Baby John" is slated to hit screens on December 25.

Salman is gearing up for the release of his film "Sikandar," directed by AR Murugadoss.