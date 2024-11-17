Amir's trip to Ankara attracts attention of Turkish media

(MENAFN) Turkish media, through its several platforms, dedicated wide coverage to the trip of HH the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Ankara. His Majesty, alongside, Leader of the Republic of Turkey HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 10th conference of the Qatar-Turkey High Strategic Committee. The trip attracted important attention in Turkish media's major releases on Friday.



The daily newspaper Yeni Safak, popular for its proximity to the Turkish government, included a noticeable headline in its edition today that pointed out the tweet by His Highness on his formal X profile following the decision of the committee's summit, highlighting that the trip would pave the path for further mutual collaboration in several sectors.



At the same time, both the government-run Turkish news Agency and TRT channel published on the inking of eight deals in different fields, witnessed by the presidents of both countries. They highlighted the significant importance of the trip in upcoming bolstering ties among Doha and Ankara.



The daily newspaper Sabah concentrated on the political talks and deals inked by Turkey and Qatar. It underlined Turkey’s great interest in the trip of His Highness the Amir to Ankara, labelling it as marking an important new phase in the mutual bond.



The Turkish media further pointed out the remarkable improvement of Qatar-Turkey bonds through the previous two decades, covering several sectors, such as economic, political, as well as military collaboration. They stated that these bonds have grown deeper, since 2014.

