Stovekraft Unveils Orbitron Air-fryer Steamer 6.5 L : The Ultimate Kitchen Innovation for Healthier, Delicious Cooking

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 14th November 2024: Stovekraft, a leader in home appliances, proudly announces the launch of the Orbitron Air-fryer Steamer 6.5 L, a groundbreaking cooking solution designed to redefine home cooking. This advanced appliance combines powerful Air Whirl technology, digital controls, and versatile presets to make healthier cooking easy, fast, and tasty. With a spacious 6.5-liter capacity, Orbitron is engineered to deliver maximum flavor and nutrition without the need for excessive oil, making it the ultimate choice for modern kitchens.

The Orbitron Air-fryer Steamer features 12 convenient cooking presets such as popular favorites like fries, tikka, samosa, veg roast, pizza, cutlets, cakes, chips, roast nuts, paani poori, and brownie for ease of cooking. Perfectly suited for Indian cooking, these presets empower home chefs to prepare a range of dishes effortlessly.

Orbitron also has a sleek digital touch control panel for simple and intuitive operation. Its Cooking Progress Glass Window provides a clear view, allowing users to monitor food as it cooks. It features a Flip button that automatically rotates the food, ensuring even heat distribution for perfectly cooked results every time.

“The Orbitron Air-fryer Steamer is designed with the Indian home chef in mind. It’s not only powerful and efficient but also simplifies cooking for busy households,” said Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stove Kraft Limited. “This launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation that meets real consumer needs, making every meal a memorable experience.”

With 1500W power, the Orbitron ensures faster cooking times and retains food’s essential nutrients. Its Air Whirl technology circulates hot air evenly to create a crisp, golden texture on the outside while keeping the inside tender and juicy, transforming everyday ingredients into extraordinary meals.

Ideal for health enthusiasts and food lovers alike, the Orbitron offers unmatched versatility for preparing family meals, party snacks, and everything in between. With the Orbitron Air-fryer Steamer, Stovekraft continues to pioneer solutions that enhance the joy of home cooking while meeting today’s standards for nutrition and wellness.

The Orbitron Air-fryer Steamer 6.5 L is now available at major retail outlets nationwide.





