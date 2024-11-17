Ajman Tourism Development Department gears up to launch third Ajman Motor Festival on November 16

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Ajman, UAE, 14 November 2024:

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), the department is launching the third edition of the Ajman Motor Festival. The festival is scheduled to be held in three phases at different locations, commencing with the ‘Ajman Motor Festival Convoy’ on November 16, 2024, which will start from Ajman and end at Masfout, followed by an event at the Ajman Shooting and Sports Club on November 23, 2024. The concluding ceremony will be held at Ajman Marina on December 14, 2024.

With this festival, the department aims to foster an active platform for car and motorcycle fans, enabling them to embark on adventures and showcase the recent trends and innovations in the realm of classic and custom cars. Furthermore, the event will pave the way to boost public involvement, engaging the community in a unique entertainment and cultural experience.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “The department’s decision to host the third edition of the Ajman Motor Festival

in three different locations follows the remarkable success of its previous editions, which witnessed an impressive turnout. Furthermore, it offers a dynamic entertainment experience for all segments of society, particularly cars and motorcycle enthusiasts. Through this festival, we aim to foster tourism, sports and community engagement across Ajman, creating platforms that combine entertainment with road safety awareness as part of our strategic objectives to boost Ajman’s tourism sector and support the country’s future goals.”

Diverse events

The Ajman Motor Festival will feature a series of diverse events, which will kick off with the Ajman Motor Festival Convoy that kicks off from ATDD headquarters and passes through iconic landmarks in Masfout, such as the Masfout Museum and Masfout Fort. On November 23, 2024, the festival’s second phase will be held in the Ajman Sports and Shooting Club, which includes a series of live shows and competitions focused on classic cars. The final event is scheduled for December 14, 2024, which will be held in Ajman Marina, showcasing an exclusive lineup of luxury and modern modified cars.

In addition to providing motorcyclists and automobile enthusiasts with an exciting experience, the festival, in partnership with Ajman Police, aims to raise road safety awareness to promote adherence to traffic regulations and foster a culture of safe driving. Furthermore, it offers an ideal platform for local and international automotive companies to exhibit their products and expand their reach by connecting with car enthusiasts from the UAE.

The department invites all citizens, residents, tourists and car enthusiasts to witness one of the most prestigious automobile festivals in the region, which promises to offer an immersive and exciting experience.





