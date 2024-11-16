Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Seeks Detailed Report On Negligence

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious note of a fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, claiming the lives of 10 newborns.

NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, requesting a report on the negligence within a week.

The NHRC has deemed the incident a“grave violation” of human rights and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of directing them to submit a detailed report within a week.

In a statement released on Saturday, the commission described the reports of the tragedy as“disturbing” and indicative of negligence by the hospital authorities. It observed that the victims were under the care of a government institution, which failed to ensure their safety. Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire late Friday night, engulfing the NICU where 54 infants were admitted at the time.

The commission has emphasised the critical need for accountability and detailed clarity on the circumstances leading to the disaster. It has asked the state government to include in its report steps taken to ensure justice for the victims and measures adopted to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed senior officials, including the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police in Jhansi, to submit a preliminary report on the incident.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, accompanied by Principal Secretary, Health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, visited the site on Saturday to oversee rescue operations and assess the damage.

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital officials reported that while 45 infants were rescued, 16 remain in critical condition.