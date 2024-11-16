Ukraine, Japan Agree To Tighten Sanctions Pressure On Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Japan Andrii Sybiha and Takeshi Iwaya have agreed to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and work on further visa liberalization.

Sybiha said this at a joint briefing with his Japanese counterpart in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Foreign of Ukraine noted that the parties discussed in detail the modalities of Japan's involvement in the practical implementation of the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula, as well as the implementation of the accord on support for Ukraine and cooperation.

“We agreed to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. Since the invasion began, Japan has imposed 26 packages of sanctions against individuals and legal entities of Russia and Belarus. We will continue to work to prevent sanctions evasion,” Sybiha said.

He added that the two countries will continue to discuss the next steps towards further visa liberalization.

For his part, the Japanese minister noted that the parties agreed to work together to prepare an international conference on mine action in Ukraine, which Japan will host next fall.

“Japan's position on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction through joint support from the public and private sectors is unwavering. We are looking forward to the visit of First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Ms. Svyrydenko to Japan in December this year to promote the efforts of our countries,” Japan's foreign minister said.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy thanked his counterpart for his visit to Kyiv, which was one of the first after the formation of the new government in Japan.

As reported, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit on Saturday, November 16.