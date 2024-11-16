Tengpora Accident Fallout: Rs 8 Lakh Fine Collected In A Day
11/16/2024 7:08:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following the recent tragic road accidents in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir that claimed several lives, the transport authorities in Kashmir conducted an extensive crackdown on traffic violations across the region.
In a statement issued by the office of RTO Kashmir, the one-day enforcement drive inspected 2,338 vehicles, ranging from school buses and goods carriers to private cars.
Among these, 586 violators were penalized for offences like driving without helmets and seat belts, overloading passengers, and lacking fitness or insurance certificates.
Authorities seized 11 vehicles and imposed fines totalling Rs 7.98 lakh.
Srinagar topped the list with Rs 2.22 lakh in fines, followed by Kulgam and Ganderbal, reflecting significant enforcement efforts in these districts.
Regional Transport Officer, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari called for a united approach, urging teachers, community leaders, and religious figures to advocate for road safety and compliance with traffic rules.
The department aims to instil a culture of responsibility among citizens to create safer roads for all, he said.
Officials stated that traffic violators will face strict consequences, while compliant citizens play a vital role in ensuring safer travel across Kashmir.
