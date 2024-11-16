New Study Signals How Online Search Trends Could Lead To More Personalized Rheumatic Disease Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Physicians are how to better support the needs of people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) from search trends, according to a new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and colleagues at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons.

The study examined how patients engage with the digital world using real-time data from Trends. The patterns reveal not only how rheumatoid conditions affect daily life, but also reflect patients' digital behavior as they turn to online resources for answers and support.

"Our work provides a clearer view of what patients are actually searching for and enables us to address their needs more effectively," says Bella Mehta, MBBS, MS , rheumatologist at HSS and senior author of the study.

Researchers selected a range of keywords and topics related to symptoms and treatment of rheumatic diseases. They found that online searches for symptoms consistent with rheumatoid or inflammatory arthritis, such as joint pain and swollen hands, spiked between 5:00 am and 7:00 am, when patients are likely at peak discomfort. In contrast, searches for medications like methotrexate, which is one of the standard medications for RA, were higher at night. This indicates that patients are actively seeking relief after experiencing pain throughout the day and into the evening.

"By identifying the times when patients most frequently experience and seek relief for their symptoms, we can optimize medication schedules and enhance patient support to provide more targeted care," says Dr. Mehta. "This personalized approach not only improves the effectiveness of treatments but also helps patients better manage their conditions."

This data-driven approach also fosters better communication between patients and providers, opening the door for more-informed discussions about symptom patterns and treatment options. "This allows us to be more responsive to patients' needs and offer interventions that align with their daily challenges, leading to better health outcomes," explains Dr. Mehta.

For example, many people with rheumatoid diseases search for dietary advice or other alternative treatments online, yet this is a conversation that rarely happens during clinical visits. Research studies like this can help bridge these gaps, creating more opportunities for physicians to talk to their patients about appropriate care options, rather than patients relying on potentially ineffective or harmful information online.

"By paying attention to these online behaviors, we can reduce the disconnect between the healthcare system and the individuals we serve, ensuring that we provide more empathetic, timely, and patient-centered care," says Dr. Mehta.

