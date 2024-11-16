Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani Appointed To Key Roles In Arab Women Investors Union

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Arab Women Investors Union has announced the appointment of Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, President of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum and a member of the Qatar Chamber Board of Directors, as a member of the Unions Board of Trustees and a consultant to its Supreme Trade Committee.

The announcement was made during the Arab-African and International Cooperation Summit, held under the theme "Economic Links, Tourism, Industry, Agriculture, and Comprehensive Sustainable Development."

The five-day summit, organized by the Arab Women Investors Union in Egypt, brought together delegations from 35 Arab and African countries. The event also featured an elite group of business leaders, investors, and representatives from civil society organizations, associations, unions, and business councils.

Speaking at the summit, Al Ahmadani underscored the importance of strengthening trade relations between Arab and African countries to expand investment ties. She highlighted the need to identify and develop areas of strength and excellence to bolster economic growth.

During a session focused on investment and inter-trade, Al Ahmadani emphasized that empowering women and supporting productive families are key strategies for driving sustainable economic growth.

She noted that equipping women with the tools for success, fostering a supportive environment, and providing necessary resources can lead to significant economic advancements.

Al Ahmadani also urged governments and civil society organizations to create an ecosystem that encourages innovation and supports small, medium, and micro enterprises. She stressed the importance of women and men working together to build a robust and sustainable knowledge-based economy.