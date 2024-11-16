Japan's FM Visits Memorial To Victims Of Russian Occupation In Bucha
11/16/2024 9:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has visited the memorial to the victims of the Russian Occupation in Bucha, Kyiv region.
The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Minister Iwaya visited the memorial to the victims of the Russian occupation in Bucha on the territory of the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims,” the post reads.
As reported, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit on Saturday, November 16.
Photo: Japan's Embassy in Ukraine, Anatolii Fedoruk
