Guardian leaves X

(MENAFN) The Guardian has announced it will cease posting on X, previously known as Twitter, citing the platform’s promotion of “far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” which it deemed “toxic.” The liberal British newspaper stated that the drawbacks of being on the now outweigh the benefits, and that its resources could be better used promoting journalism elsewhere. The decision comes after a period of reflection on the disturbing content often found on X, including far-right narratives, and Elon Musk’s influence in shaping political discourse during the US presidential election.

Despite leaving the platform, The Guardian will continue to use X for journalistic purposes and maintain its 80 accounts with approximately 27 million followers, though it will no longer post regular content. The paper’s decision follows growing criticism of Musk’s rollback of censorship policies after his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in 2022, which critics argue has allowed hate speech to flourish.

In response, conservatives mocked the decision, accusing The Guardian of hypocrisy for previously endorsing Twitter’s censorship of stories like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, while now complaining about Musk’s approach to free speech.

