Kiev expresses ‘disturbance’ over Trump snubbing Pompeo

(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials are unsettled by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to leave Mike Pompeo out of his incoming administration, according to *The Economist*. Pompeo, a former CIA director and secretary of state, is viewed by Ukrainian leadership as a key ally sympathetic to their cause. His exclusion from the cabinet is seen as a “very negative development” by Kiev, as his past support for Ukraine had been seen as a source of reassurance.



Pompeo’s ties to Ukraine go beyond diplomacy; in 2023, he joined the board of Kyivstar, a major Ukrainian telecom company, in a well-compensated position. This move raised eyebrows in Kiev, which had hoped Pompeo’s business involvement would further solidify his backing of Ukraine. Some even drew comparisons to the controversial executive role given to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.



With Trump’s cabinet choices under scrutiny, Ukrainian officials are worried that Pompeo’s absence may signal a shift in Washington’s approach to the Ukraine conflict. There are growing concerns that Trump’s policies could begin to align more closely with the views of J.D. Vance, the incoming vice president, who has expressed skepticism about continued U.S. involvement in Ukraine and suggested that peace may require territorial concessions from Kiev. This stance has been criticized by President Zelensky, who deems it “too radical.”



Despite Trump’s promises to quickly end the Ukraine conflict, claiming he could resolve it within 24 hours, Ukrainian officials are concerned that his cabinet decisions may indicate a less favorable stance towards their country. Trump’s exclusion of Pompeo appears to stem from ideological differences rather than any personal conflict, with Pompeo refraining from publicly criticizing the president-elect. Nevertheless, with Pompeo out of the picture, Ukrainian officials are wary of the potential for reduced U.S. support.

