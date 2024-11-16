(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Colombia in a nail-biting South American qualifier. The match, held at the Centenario in Montevideo, saw Uruguay climb to second place in the standings.



The game began with Colombia taking an early lead. Quintero's clever free-kick caught Uruguay's goalkeeper Rochet off guard, putting the visitors ahead. Uruguay struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, trailing at the break.



However, the home team came out fighting in the second half. Their efforts paid off when Saracchi's cross led to an own goal by Colombia's Davinson Sánchez. This equalizer energized the Uruguayan side and their supporters.



Uruguay's momentum continued as Rodrigo Aguirre scored his debut goal for the national team. His left-footed strike gave Uruguay a 2-1 lead, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.







The drama was far from over. In stoppage time, Colombia's Carlos Gómez leveled the score. The visitors thought they had salvaged a point, but Uruguay had other plans.



In the dying moments of the game, Ugarte unleashed a powerful shot. The ball flew past Colombia's goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, sealing a dramatic win for Uruguay.



This victory ended Uruguay's eight-game winless streak across all competitions. In the qualifiers, they had gone four matches without a win or even a goal.



The result reshuffled the standings. Uruguay leapfrogged Colombia to claim second place with 19 points. Colombia dropped to third, also on 19 points, but with an inferior goal difference.

Uruguay Edges Colombia in Thrilling South American Qualifier

Argentina remains at the top of the table with 22 points. Brazil follows in fourth place with 17 points.



Both teams now look ahead to their next matches. Uruguay will face Brazil in Salvador, while Colombia hosts Ecuador. These games will be crucial in shaping the qualification landscape.



This match showcased the competitive nature of South American football. It highlighted the importance of perseverance and the unpredictable nature of the beautiful game.

MENAFN16112024007421016031ID1108892524