Faisal Stars As Afghanistan Hammer Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan U-19 have hammered Pakistan U-19 by 100 runs in a Tri-Nation One-Day International series match at the ICC Academy Ground.

Pakistan won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Faisal Khan hit a century to help his side set a massive 306 runs target for the opposition.

Faisal Khan slammed 123 runs off 123 deliveries, skipper Mahboob Taskin stuck 54 off 84 and Barakatullah chipped in with 36, the Afghanistan Board (ACB) said in a statement.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a good start, but Afghan bowlers did not let their players stay long at the crease. Pakistan were bundled out for 206 in the 47th over of the game.

For Afghanistan, Naseer Khan grabbed four wickets, while Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Uzair and Nasrat Nuristani claimed two scalps each.

Faisal Khan was named the player of the match for his wonderful ton. The national squad will meet the United Aram Emirates (UAE) in their second match on November 18.

The series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and the UAE is aimed to help the teams prepare for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, which will be played in December.

kk/mud

Views: 2