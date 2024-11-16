Japan Top Diplomat Makes Unannounced Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

That is according to Kyodo , Ukrinform reports.

“Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya made an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine for talks with officials, his said, apparently to show Tokyo's commitment to Kyiv in its fight against Russia's military aggression, now involving North Korean troops,” the report says.

's ambassador meets with State Emergency Service to discuss humanitarian deminin

Iwaya arrived in Ukraine by train from Poland after visiting Peru for a regional economic meeting. It was the first visit by a Japanese minister since Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took office last month.

The Japanese Foreign Minister plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, on Saturday, and later in the day, he may hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, a ministry spokesman said.