US Urges Israel To Accelerate Flow Of Lifesaving Assistance To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the newly-appointed Foreign of the Israeli entity Gideon Sa'ar on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment.

During the conversation, the Secretary reaffirmed "the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security," according to a statement by Spokesperson of the US Dept. of State Matthew Miller.

Secretary Blinken discussed recent actions Israel has taken to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

"He urged Israel to take additional steps to accelerate and sustain the delivery of lifesaving assistance," Miller noted.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of ending the war in Gaza, bringing all of the hostages home, and establishing lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the need for a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes, Miller added. (end)

